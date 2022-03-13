Paris Saint Germain will host Bordeaux in the latest round of Ligue 1 2021-22 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on March 13, 2022 (Sunday) as both teams aim for maximum points for different objectives. Meanwhile, fans searching for PSG vs Bordeaux, Ligue 1 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. Real Madrid 3-1 PSG, UCL 2021-22: Karim Benzema Nets Hat Trick As Los Blancos Advance (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

PSG are in a slump at the moment as the team have lost twice in a row including a defeat to Real Madrid that saw them crash out of the Champions League. Mauricio Pochettino will hope that his team can replay and get back on a winning run. Meanwhile, Bordeaux are at the bottom of the team standings and winless in five but a victory of the leaders will give them huge confidence in the relegation battle.

When is for PSG vs Bordeaux, Ligue 1 2021-22 Season Football Match? Know Fixture Date, Time and Venue Details

PSG vs Bordeaux match in Ligue 1 will be played at the Parc des Princes on March 2022 (Sunday). The league clash has a scheduled start time of 05:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

PSG vs Bordeaux, Ligue 1 2021-22 Football Match Live Telecast on TV Channels in India

Fans in India can watch the PSG vs Bordeaux Ligue 1 match live on their television sets through Viacom18 channels as they are the official broadcasters of Ligue 1 2021-22 matches in India. VH1 is likely to telecast the game on TV.

PSG vs Bordeaux, Ligue 1 2021-22 Football Match Live Streaming Online in India

Football fans in India can also live stream the PSG vs Bordeaux Ligue 1 2021-22 match on the Voot app and website. JioTV would also provide live streaming of this match in India.

