Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 23 (ANI): India's AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026 Qualifiers campaign began with a 1-1 draw against Palestine in Group D at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad, as per the official website of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Shubham Poonia handed the Blue Colts the lead with a 44th-minute header before Palestine substitute Amir Jomah slotted home the equaliser in the 74th minute.

Chinese Taipei and Lebanon played out a goalless draw earlier in the day, meaning four teams are locked at a point apiece after the opening matchday, with IR Iran yet to start their campaign. Only the group winners will qualify for the AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026.

India, coming off a strong preparation phase that included winning the SAFF U17 Championship 2025 and playing two high-intensity friendlies in China, entered the match with confidence and control.

From the outset, Bibiano Fernandes' boys looked determined to impose their rhythm, circulating the ball calmly through midfielders Dallalmuon Gangte, Diamond Singh Thokchom, and Denny Singh Wangkhem, while wingers Azlaan Shah Kh and Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam sought to stretch the Palestine backline.

The opening exchanges were steady rather than explosive, with India showing more initiative but struggling to carve clear chances. Palestine, led by captain Ahmed Hamadna, kept their defensive structure tight, forcing India into patient build-up play. Yet as the half wore on, the Blue Colts' confidence grew, and the pressure finally paid off just before the interval.

In the 45th minute, India broke the deadlock. Azlaan Shah's corner caused panic in the Palestine box, and defender Shubham Poonia reacted instinctively, guiding the ball into the near-post bottom corner to make it 1-0. The goal lifted India and the four-thousand-strong Ahmedabad crowd, sending the team into half-time with momentum.

The equaliser, however, arrived for Palestine in the 74th minute, and it was a moment of individual brilliance. Substitute Amir Jomah, receiving the ball deep in midfield, surged past two Indian challenges and drove straight at goal. With good composure, he slotted the ball low past goalkeeper Rajrup Sarkar and levelled the score at 1-1.

India pushed in the final minutes, with late incursions, but Palestine held firm. Rahan Ahmed had a golden opportunity to win it at the death when he was played through on goal by a long ball from Azlaan. But the ball was nicked from the substitute striker's feet by goalkeeper Hamza Sobhieh. The Blue Colts will feel disappointed not to have taken all three points after leading at half-time.

India will face Chinese Taipei in their next match on November 26. (ANI)

