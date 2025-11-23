Glimpses from the Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana's pre-wedding festivities have flooded social media platforms ahead of the star batter's wedding with filmmaker and music composer Palash Muchhal. Shared by their friends and family members, several pictures and videos show the couple taking part in traditional rituals, swiftly drawing enthusiastic reactions from fans. Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal Pre-Wedding Celebrations: Couple-To-Be Turn Captains for Fun Cricket Match Ahead of Their Big Day (Watch Videos).

In one particular moment, Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal were seen dancing to the Bollywood hit song "Tenu Leke" at what appeared to be their sangeet night. Cricketer Shafali Verma shared a clip from their performance, where the couple playfully grooves to the song, drawing loud cheers from those present.

Smriti Mandhana- Palash Muchhal Groove to ‘Tenu Leke’ Song at Their Sangeet

Smriti Mandhana and Palash muchhal dancing together ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cIFvv3WkCl — JosD92 (@JosD92official) November 22, 2025

Later, her teammates Shreyanka Patil, Yastika Bhatia, Jemmimah Rodrigues, Arundhati Reddy, and Radha Yadav also joined the celebrations, delivering high-energy performances on songs like "Uyyi Amma" and "Cutiepie".

Their effortless dance moves and fun elements clearly turned the evening into a lively get-together marked by music, laughter and camaraderie. For the evening, the girls decked up in traditional ethnic attire, showcasing their stunning sartorial choices.

Smriti Mandhana Shakes a Leg to ‘Uyi Amma’ With Team Bride

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shreyanka Patil (@shreyanka_patil31)

Bride-to-be Smriti Mandhana chose a light blue gown while Palash was dressed in a dark bandhgala. Prior to this, several pictures from Smriti Mandhana's mehendi ceremony also went viral on social media. Palash's sister, singer Palak Muchhal, shared a couple of pictures, showing the bride and groom posing for pictures. "Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge...#SmritiWedsPalash," she wrote in the caption. Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal Wedding: Palak Muchhal Posts Beautiful Haldi Moments of Brother Before His Wedding to Indian Cricketer.

It is worth mentioning that the wedding follows the Indian women's cricket team's World Cup victory. It is likely to be kept a private affair, with only close friends and family present at the ceremony.