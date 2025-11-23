Saudi Pro League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Looking to extend their lead at the top of the Saudi Pro League (SPL) 2025-26, leaders Al-Nassr will be in action when Al-Khaleej visits Riyadh. The Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej Saudi Pro League 2025–26 match will take place on November 23, with the Cristiano Ronaldo-led club aiming to win its ninth-straight SPL match, while Al-Danah will want to continue its winning ways, having won its last league match. Neom 1–3 Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2025–26: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 953rd Career Goal As Knights of Najd Extend Unbeaten Run in SPL (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Al-Nassr are currently eight out of eight in the Saudi Pro League 2025-26, and Al-Khaleej are occupying sixth position with four wins out of eight matches, and will be eager to move into the top five with a win here. Despite Al-Nassr's solid defences, Al-Khaleek have been scoring goals at will, with Joshua King leading the way with nine.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej Match Details

Match Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej Date Sunday, November 23 Time 11:00 PM Indian Standard Time Venue Al-Awwal Park Stadium, Riyadh Live Streaming, Telecast Details No Live Telecast, FanCode (Live Streaming)

When Is Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Match? Date Time and Venue

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr will be up against Al-Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 on Sunday, November 23. The Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match will be played at the Al-Awwal Park Stadium in Riyadh, and begin at 11:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Al-Nassr’s Elimination From King Cup of Champions 2025–26, 40-Year-Old Striker Says ‘We Stand Tall…’ (See Post).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Hence, the Indian audience will not be able to watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 in India on their TV channels. For the Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 live streaming viewing option, fans can scroll down.

Is Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej, Saudi Pro League 2025-26, Live Online Streaming Available?

Although there is no live telecast viewing option of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 in India, they can watch the matches online. Fans can watch the live streaming online viewing option of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 on FanCode. The FanCode mobile app and website will provide the live streaming viewing option of the Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match in India. But fans will have to buy a match pass (Rs 29) for the game or a season pass (Rs 299). Al-Nassr will come out on top comfortably in this match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 23, 2025 11:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).