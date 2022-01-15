New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Indian shuttler Aakarshi Kashyap bowed out from the ongoing India Open 2022, which is part of the BWF World Tour tournament series, at the KD Jadhav Stadium here on Saturday, after losing in the semi-finals.

Kashyap lost against Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the straight sets of 24-26, 9-21 in a match that lasted for 52 minutes.

Earlier, shuttler Lakshya Sen stormed into the finals of men's singles after defeating Malaysia's NG Tze Yong in the semi-finals on Saturday. He has reached the first Super 500 final of his career.

Later in the day, two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will be going against Supanida Katethong in the women's singles semi-final clash while the duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be going against the French pair of Fabien Delrue and William Villeger. (ANI)

