Ahmedabad, Feb 1 (PTI) Shubman Gill struck his maiden ton in the shortest format of the game as India posted 234 for 4 in the series-deciding third T20 International against New Zealand here on Wednesday.

Gill remained not out on 126 off 63 balls from which he hit 12 fours and seven sixes while Rahul Tripathi and captain Hardik Pandya contributed 44 and 30 respectively after India elected to bat.

For New Zealand, Michael Bracewell, Blair Tickner, Ish Sodhi and Daryl Mitchell took a wicket each.

Brief Scores:

India: 234 for 4 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 126 not out, Rahul Tripathi 44, Hardik Pandya 30; Daryl Mitchell 1/6).

