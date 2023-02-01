The second leg of the semifinal between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest looks more like a dead rubber, with United having a three-goal lead in the tie. Erik ten Hag’s men have what is a fixture crunch at the moment, with the club being active in all four competitions. Nottingham Forest was no match the last time the teams played as the Red Devils went on the offensive right from the start and the difference in class was for all to see. The team has been hit by a few injuries and this makes their task even more difficult in the coming months. The winner of this evening’s tie will meet Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final, a game of massive magnitude. Manchester United versus Nottingham Forest starts at 1:30 am IST. Chelsea Transfer News: Enzo Fernandez Becomes Most Expensive Premier League Transfer; the Blues Paid €121 Million for the Benfica Midfielder.

Christian Eriksen has been ruled out for a major part of the remaining season for Manchester United, which prompted the team to get Marcel Sabitzer on loan from Bayern Munich. Scott McTominay is another midfield department absentee, meaning Fred should get a game here alongside Casemiro. Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial are back in the match-day squad, which is a huge boost for the team. Alejandro Garnacho and Facundo Pellestri should start on the wings for the home team.

Ryan Yates, Jack Colback and Chris Wood are a major doubt for the tie for the visitors while the likes of Dean Henderson, Omar Richards, Moussa Niakhate, Giulian Biancone , Cheikhou Kouyate, Morgan Gibbs-White, and Taiwo Awoniyi are ruled out. Jesse Lingard will return to Old Trafford and it will be interesting to see the reception he gets here. Brenna Johnson will have to lead the attack well and try and get an early goal. Newcastle United 2-1 Southampton, Carabao Cup 2022-23 Semifinal: Sean Longstaff Scores a Brace; The Magpies Reach First Cup Final Since 1999 (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

When is Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest, Carabao Cup 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue Details.

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest semifinal match in Carabao Cup 2022-23 will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester. The EFL Cup match will take place on February 2, 2023 (Thursday) and is scheduled to start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest, Carabao Cup 2022-23 Football Match in India?

Sadly, fans in India cannot watch EFL Cup 2022-23 matches on TV as there is no official broadcaster available. So, the Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Carabao Cup 2022-23 match live telecast won't be available in India.

How to Watch the Free Live Streaming Online of Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest, Carabao Cup 2022-23 Football Match?

Without an official broadcaster, there will be no online live streaming of the Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest EFL Cup semifinal match. However, fans can watch live streaming of the match by trying out some VPNs. Fans can also follow live match updates from the teams' social media handles. Manchester United will win this contest with ease, but their real test lies in the coming days with some big encounters on the way.

