Having had a forgettable month, PSG hope to make a comeback of sorts as they take on Montpellier in Ligue 1 on Thursday, February 2. The French giants have dropped points in three of their last four Ligue 1 matches and have lost momentum and confidence in the title race. They still hold the top spot though but have a slender three-point lead and should another unfavourable result follow, their title hopes can fall into jeopardy. PSG looked set to extend their lead at the top of the table in their last game against Reims but after midfielder Marco Verratti was shown a red card, Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun struck late to snatch a point from the match. Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Montpellier vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23 Clash? Here’s the Possibility of the Star Footballer Making the Starting XI.

The Ligue 1 champions need much-needed form and consistency, especially with last round of the Champions League approaching. Verratti will miss the clash because of a suspension and Galtier will call upon Renato Sanches. Neymar, who scored for PSG in the last match, will sit out of this game due to muscular fatigue, as per a club statement. Valere Germain will be spearheading Montpellier’s attack in this match. PSG will have good memories of facing Montpellier, with the champions beating them 5-2 the last time they met each other, back in August last year. Placed 14th on the points table, a win could see Montpellier move upwards in a bid to enter the top half.

When is Montpellier vs PSG , Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Paris Saint-Germain will take on Montpellier in their next Ligue 1 2022-23 fixture on Thursday, February 2. The game will commence at 1:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Stade de la Mosson, Montpellier.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Montpellier vs PSG , Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match?

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights of the Ligue 1 2022-23 in India. The important match between PSG and Montpellier will be telecasted live on Sports18 - 1 HD. 'Messi, Messi' Spectators Taunt Cristiano Ronaldo After Al-Nassr’s Defeat to Al-Ittihad in Saudi Super Cup (Watch Video).

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Montpellier vs PSG , Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the Ligue 1 2022-23 are with Viacom18 Network. Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Montpellier vs PSG match on the JioCinema app and website. PSG are expected to secure three points from this contest.

