Kanpur, Nov 27 (PTI) India were reeling at 84 for five in their second innings at lunch on the fourth day of the opening Test against New Zealand here on Saturday.

Resuming at the overnight score of 14 for one, India lost four wickets for the addition of 70 runs in the morning session.

First innings centurion Shreyas Iyer was batting on 18 while Ravichandran Ashwin was not out on 20 at the break.

For New Zealand, Tim Southee (2/27) and Kyle Jamieson (2/21) picked up two wickets each.

Earlier, India had grabbed a 49-run first-innings lead after left-arm spinner Axar Patel (5/62) and Ravichandran Ashwin (3/82) snapped five and three wickets respectively.

In reply to India's total of 345, New Zealand were all out for 269.

Tom Latham (95) was the top-scorer for New Zealand, while his opening partner Will Young scored 89.

Brief Scores:

India 1st Innings: 345

New Zealand 1st Innings: 269 all out in 142.3 overs (Will Young 89, Tom Latham 95; Axar Patel 5/62).

India 2nd innings: 84 for 5 in 32 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 22, Ravichandran Ashwin 20 not out, Shreyas Iyer 18 not out; Kyle Jamieson 2/21, Tim Southee 2/27).

