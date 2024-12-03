Adelaide [Australia], December 3 (ANI): India's two stalwarts, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah, engaged in an intense training session ahead of the pink-ball Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Adelaide against Australia, according to ESPNcricinfo.

With India ramping up its preparations for the second Test, players engaged in fierce throwdown sessions and bowlers took on star players. The highlight of the entire session was the moment when Kohli stepped up to face Bumrah at the other end.

The battle started with Kohli letting a couple of balls go away. Then Bumrah upped the ante as Kohli, who was covering his stumps, saw the ball go past the off-stump.

Kohli showed his class with an impeccable backfoot punch, showcasing how switched on he was while going up against India's ace quick.

One of the most notable things throughout the training session was the movement off the pitch Bumrah was able to generate. While bowling around the wicket, Bumrah was able to beat Rishabh Pant's outside edge with ease.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was caught behind while facing Bumrah, and even skipper Rohit Sharma looked in a hurry while facing India's A-Lister.

KL Rahul was also nicked off by Akash Deep, who turned out to be a menace with his sheer pace and the sideways movement.

Before engaging in a session filled with pure ecstacy, the team turned up at the main ground to play a team foot volleyball with a row of chairs acting as the net.

India are currently 1-0 up in the BGT series following their record-shattering 295-run victory in Perth. The second Test will be played in a day-night format in Adelaide, beginning from Friday.

Australia Squad (for 2nd Test): Pat Cummins (C), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (WK), Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.

Reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal. (ANI)

