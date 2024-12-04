The 'Boom Boom Bumrah' kid is back! Four years ago, the little fan had gone viral for adorably chanting Jasprit Bumrah's name at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on November 12 and now, he has shared a message for the premier Indian pacer. In a video shared by journalist Subhayan Chakraborty from Revsportz, when asked if he had a message for Jasprit Bumrah, the child praised the pacer, saying, "He is very amazing at bowling. He is fantastic." The video of this has gone viral on social media. The little fan's remarks come right after Jasprit Bumrah's heroics where he captained to an epic Test win in Perth in the first match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Yashasvi Jaiswal Gets Stuck in ‘No Entry’ Area While Heading to Adelaide Ahead of IND vs AUS 2nd Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25, Rohit Sharma Asks ‘Udhar Kyu Gaya?’ (Watch Video).

'Boom Boom Bumrah' Kid is Back! Here's His Message for Jasprit Bumrah

Here's the Little Fan Adorably Chanting Jasprit Bumrah's Name Four Years Ago

