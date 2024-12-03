Some grounds are sacred for batters, where regardless of form, the cricketer will either churn out runs or snare up wickets at the venue and rekindle their lost self. For Virat Kohli, the iconic Adelaide Oval is one such venue, where the former Indian captain has dished out runs at will, and has stamped his authority on the Australian ground tour after tour. With IND vs AUS 2nd Test on the horizon, let us delve into Kohli's performances in Adelaide, which has cemented the cricketer's name in the annals of the Adelaide Oval. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25: Ricky Ponting Advices Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne to Trust Their Game Like Virat Kohli To Turn Things Around Ahead of Adelaide Test.

Virat Kohli's Love Affair With Adelaide Oval

A venue, where the myth of Kohli was born in Australia, the Adelaide Oval has seen the Indian batter stockpile runs in heaps across formats, especially in Test cricket. Kohli's maiden ton in Australia came at Adelaide Oval, during his first-ever tour Down Under in 2012-13.

Fast forward to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2014-15, Kohli slammed back-to-back centuries — 115 and 141 — in the Adelaide Test, cementing his place as one of the best.

In his maiden Pink-Ball Test on Australian shores, witnessed the batter exhibit girt and determination, where Kohli stayed in the middle for 180 balls where others failed.

Virat Kohli's Test Record At Adelaide Oval

Matches Runs 100s 50s Ducks Average In Australia 14 1,457 7 4 2 56.03 Adelaide Oval 4 509 3 1 0 54.03

In white-ball cricket, Kohli holds a stellar record at Adelaide Oval, where the star batter averages better than his overall average Down Under.

Kohli starred for India against Pakistan during the ICC World Cup 2015 at Adelaide Oval, hitting a memorable 107. The ace batter followed this knock with another ton in Adelaide during an ODI against Australia in 2019.

Virat Kohli's ODI Record At Adelaide Oval

Matches Runs 100s 50s Ducks Average In Australia (All Countries) 29 1,327 5 6 0 51.03 Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25: Ricky Ponting Advices Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne to Trust Their Game Like Virat Kohli To Turn Things Around Ahead of Adelaide Test. Virat Kohli's Love Affair With Adelaide Oval A venue, where the myth of Kohli was born in Australia, the Adelaide Oval has seen the Indian batter stockpile runs in heaps across formats, especially in Test cricket. Kohli's maiden ton in Australia came at Adelaide Oval, during his first-ever tour Down Under in 2012-13. Fast forward to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2014-15, Kohli slammed back-to-back centuries — 115 and 141 — in the Adelaide Test, cementing his place as one of the best. In his maiden Pink-Ball Test on Australian shores, witnessed the batter exhibit girt and determination, where Kohli stayed in the middle for 180 balls where others failed. Virat Kohli's Test Record At Adelaide Oval Matches Runs 100s 50s Ducks Average In Australia 14 1,457 7 4 2 56.03 Adelaide Oval 4 509 3 1 0 54.03 In white-ball cricket, Kohli holds a stellar record at Adelaide Oval, where the star batter averages better than his overall average Down Under. Kohli starred for India against Pakistan during the ICC World Cup 2015 at Adelaide Oval, hitting a memorable 107. The ace batter followed this knock with another ton in Adelaide during an ODI against Australia in 2019. Virat Kohli's ODI Record At Adelaide Oval Matches Runs 100s 50s Ducks Average In Australia (All Countries) 29 1,327 5 6 0 51.03 Adelaide Oval (All Countries 4 244 2 0 0 61.00 In T20Is, Kohli made his presence felt at Adelaide Oval in 2016, where an unbeaten 90* helped India beat Australia comprehensively. The former Indian captain's last two outings at Adelaide Oval came during the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, where Kohli excelled again, slamming 64* and 50 against Bangladesh and England, respectively. 'Always Gotta Add Some Spice to It' Virat Kohli Has Fun Banter With Australian PM Anthony Albanese Over His Century in IND vs AUS Perth Test, Video Goes Viral. Virat Kohli's T20I Record At Adelaide Oval Matches Runs 100s 50s Ducks Average In Australia (All Countries 17 747 0 9 0 141.20 Adelaide Oval (All Countries 3 204 0 3 0 204.00 Overall, the 36-year-old has made Adelaide Oval his second home away from home, where milking bowlers for runs comes quite naturally to the talented player. Playing conditions at Adelaide also help Kohli, where true bounce makes hitting through the line, and strokeplay easy. BGT 2024–25: Sunil Gavaskar Points Out Virat Kohli’s Relaxed Body Language During His Century in Second Innings Against Australia. Virat Kohli's All-Format Record At Adelaide Oval Matches Runs 100s 50s Ducks Average Adelaide Oval 11 957 5 4 0 73.61 The blemish in Kohli's record at Adelaide Oval is not having registered a century in the customary Pink-Ball Test, which the Indian cricketer will have a shot at when IND vs AUS 2nd Test of the Border-Gavaskar 2024-25 commences from December 6. (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 03, 2024 04:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com). Ducks Average Adelaide Oval 11 957 5 4 0 73.61

The blemish in Kohli's record at Adelaide Oval is not having registered a century in the customary Pink-Ball Test, which the Indian cricketer will have a shot at when IND vs AUS 2nd Test of the Border-Gavaskar 2024-25 commences from December 6.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 03, 2024 04:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).