London [UK], August 29 (ANI): An Indian delegation with representation from the Commonwealth Games Association ofIndia and the Government of Gujarat submitted their formal Games proposal to Commonwealth Sport in London to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

The delegation was led by Harsh Sanghavi, Minister of Sports, Government of Gujarat. The bid positions Ahmedabad as the host city for the Centenary edition of the Games, marking 100 years of the Commonwealth Games.

The proposal reflects India's commitment to delivering a Games that is sustainable, inclusive, and aligned with the Commonwealth's Games Reset principles. Speaking on the submission, Sanghavi highlighted that the 2030 CommonwealthGames would hold significance for both India and the Commonwealth. The event will mark a century of sporting excellence, unity, and shared values within the Commonwealth, making the Centenary edition a landmark celebration, as per a press release.

He further said that India's Games will be based on the ancient principle of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', meaning "the world is one family." offering unity and human connection. Atithi Devo Bhava, or "the guest is divine," will guide the planning for all the stakeholders that will visit India for the Games.

Dr. PT Usha, President of the Indian Olympic Association and Commonwealth Games Association (India), said: "This bid represents the aspirations of an entire nation. The Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad will showcase not just India's sporting capabilities but also the values of friendship, respect, and inclusivity that define our sporting culture. As we celebrate the centenary edition, India stands ready to welcome the Commonwealth family with warmth and excellence, inspiring a new generation to dream and achieve through sport."

Ahmedabad offers a compact and modern Games footprint, designed to ensure efficiency, accessibility, and a seamless experience for athletes, officials, and spectators alike. With international-standard venues, robust urban transport systems, and high-quality accommodation infrastructure, the city is well-positioned to deliver an unprecedented Games experience.

The choice of date of submission of the bid by the Indian delegation, August 29, carries special significance as it coincides with National Sports Day in India, celebrated in honour of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. It underscores India's sporting heritage, its commitment to youth, and its vision for future generations.

The bid reinforces India's growing position as a global sporting hub. Hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games is aligned with the country's long-term ambition of becoming a leading sporting nation, where mega-events serve as catalysts for wider participation in support, infrastructure development, and international collaboration.

With strong backing from the Government and the Commonwealth Games Association of India, the proposal provides robust governance, guarantees, and alignment with national sporting goals.

The delegation expressed confidence that the 2030 Commonwealth Games in India will not only mark a century of Commonwealth Games but also anchor the future, creating a foundation that could define the next century of the Commonwealth Sport movement. (ANI)

