La Liga 2025-26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Getafe have started the 2025/26 campaign with two wins on the bounce and they next face Valencia in an away tie this evening. The club are currently fourth in the standings and another win here this evening will see them go top of the points table, albeit temporarily. Momentum plays a key role in these top leagues and Getafe will be happy with the kind of start they have got. Opponents Valencia on the other hand are yet to win a game and have drawn and lost so far in their two outings. The hosts are heading into the contest on the back of a defeat against Osasuna and are in dire need of a win here. Barcelona Schedule in UCL 2025-26: Here's the List of Clubs the Spanish Giants Will Play In League Stage of UEFA Champions League.

Jose Gaya will miss out for Valencia with the player receiving his marching orders in the last game. Alberto Mari and Thierry Correia are injured and will not be available for the game. Dani Raba and Amaut Danjuma will be the front two for the home team and will shoulder the goal scoring responsibility. Hugo Duro is likely to be given an oppostunity in the starting eleven here.

Juanmi will be assessed prior to the game for Getafe in order to determine his availability for the game. Borja Mayoral will be part of the attacking third with Adrian Lisa for company. Luis Milla will be in midfield and will act as a link between defence and attack. Mauro Arambarri and Mario Martín will complete the midfield three for the visitors.

Valencia vs Getafe La Liga 2025-26 Match Details

Match Valencia vs Getafe Date Saturday, August 29 Time 01:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Mestalla, Manises, Spain Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no telecast available

When is Valencia vs Getafe, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Valencia will host Getafe as they search for a win in their third match of La Liga 2025-26 on Saturday, August 29. The Valencia vs Getafe is set to be played at the Mestalla, Manises, Spain and it will start at 01:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Jose Mourinho Sacked by Fenerbahce After Turkish Side Fail to Qualify for UEFA Champions League 2025-26 League Phase.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Valencia vs Getafe, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Celta Vigo vs Real Betis live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch Valencia vs Getafe La Liga 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. Read below to check Valencia vs Getafe La Liga online viewing options.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Valencia vs Getafe, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Fans in India, however, have an online viewing option for watching La Liga 2025-26 matches. FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Valencia vs Getafe, live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass that is worth Rs 499. Valencia are short on confidence at the moment and it will be Getafe who will succeed here.

