Mumbai, June 15: The Indian men's hockey team's wretched run in the European leg of the FIH Pro League continued as it endured sixth defeat in a row, losing 2-3 to Australia, here Sunday. India have already lost matches to Netherlands, Argentina even as all the games were close. Former India captain Manpreet Singh, who played his 400th match on Sunday, failed to inspire his side despite taking the early lead. Sanjay (3rd minute) and Dilpreet Singh (36th) scored for India, while Tim Brand (4th), Blake Govers (5th) and Cooper Burns (18th) sounded the board for Australia. FIH Pro League 2024–25: Tom Craig’s Late Goal Sinks India in 3–2 Defeat to Australia.

India stared on a positive note, dominating the early share of exchanges. Three minutes into the match, India took the lead through Sanjay who scored from a rebound from their first penalty corner. But India's joy was short-lived as Tim Brand equalised a minute later, beating goalkeepr Krishan Bahadur Pathak all ends up.

A minute later, Australia took lead when Blake Govers scored from top of the circle, again beating Pathak all ends up. The Kookaburras thereafter completely dominated the proceedings, earning as many as four penalty corners, the last of which was converted by Cooper Burns in the 18th minute. In the 24th minute, Pathak made a good save to deny Davis Atkin. India Women’s Hockey Team Suffers Narrow 2–3 Defeat Against Australia in FIH Hockey Pro League 2024–25.

Australia had another penalty corner soon but Pathak was up to the task.

In the 27th minute, India secured back-to-back penalty corners but failed to utilise the chance. India bounced back after the change of ends when Dilpreet Singh scored in the 36th minute after being set up by Shilanand Lakra and Abhishek.

Thereafter Australia dominated the proceedings. The Kookaburras pressed hard on the Indian defence and earned as many as three penalty corners in the last 10 minutes but Pathak stood firm in the front of the goal to deny the opponents. India will next play Belgium here on June 21.

