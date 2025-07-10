New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) The Indian U20 women's team will play two friendly matches against Uzbekistan U20 in Tashkent on July 13 and 16, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said on Thursday.

The two matches will be part of the team's preparations for the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers, scheduled to be held from August 6 to 10 in Myanmar.

Swedish coach Joakim Alexandersson named a 24-member travelling squad that will depart from Bengaluru, where the Young Tigresses had been camping, on Thursday night.

India will face Indonesia (August 6), Turkmenistan (August 8) and Myanmar (August 10) in Yangon in the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers. The group winners and three best runners-up across all eight groups will qualify for the final tournament in Thailand next year.

The squad includes goalkeeper Monalisha Devi Moirangthem, who was part of the senior team that secured a historic qualification to the 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup.

She made one appearance in the qualifiers and joined the U20 camp on July 7 after returning from Thailand.

Melody Chanu Keisham, Shubhangi Singh, Viksit Bara, Sulanjana Raul, and Cindy Remruatpuii Colney have also trained with the senior team during their camp in Bengaluru.

India U20 squad for Uzbekistan friendlies:

Goalkeepers: Melody Chanu Keisham, Monalisha Devi Moirangthem, Ribansi Jamu.

Defenders: Alina Chingakham, Cindy Remruatpuii Colney, Fragrancy Riwan, Juhi Singh, Nishima Kumari, Remi Thokchom, Sahena TH, Shubhangi Singh, Viksit Bara.

Midfielders: Anju Chanu Kayenpaibam, Arina Devi Nameirakpam, Bhumika Devi Khumukcham, Khushbu Kashiram Saroj, Monisha Singha, Neha, Pooja.

Forwards: Babita Kumari, Deepika Pal, Lhingdeikim, Sibani Devi Nongmeikapam, Sulanjana Raul.

