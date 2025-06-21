Leeds, Jun 21 (PTI) Scoreboard on Day Two of the first Test between India and England here on Saturday.

Also Read | Belgium vs India FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 Live Streaming Online on JioHotstar: Watch Free Telecast of Men's Hockey Match on TV and Online.

India 1st innings (overnight 359/3 in 85 overs):

Yashasvi Jaiswal b Stokes 101

Also Read | ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 Points Table Updated: Bangladesh and Sri Lanka Share Points After SL vs BAN 1st Test 2025 Ends in Draw.

KL Rahul c Root b Carse 42

B Sai Sudharsan c Smith b Stokes 0

Shubman Gill c Tongue b Bashir 147

Rishabh Pant lbw b Tongue 134

Karun Nair c Pope b Stokes 0

Ravindra Jadeja b Tongue 11

Shardul Thakur c Smith b Stokes 1

Jasprit Bumrah c Brook b Tongue

Mohammed Siraj not out 3

Prasidh Krishna b Tongue 1

Extras: 31 (b-1, lb-14, nb-9, penalty-5)

Total: 471 in 113 overs

Fall of wickets: 1-91, 2-92, 3-221, 4-430, 5-447, 6-453, 7-454, 8-458, 9-469, 10-471

Bowling: Chris Woakes 24-4-103-0, Brydon Carse 22-5-96-1, Josh Tongue 20-0-86-4, Ben Stokes 20-1-66-4, Shoaib Bashir 27-6-100-1.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)