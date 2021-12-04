Mumbai, Dec 4 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the second day of the second Test between India and New Zealand here on Saturday.

India 1st Innings: (Overnight 221/4)

Also Read | Ralf Rangnick Praises Cristiano Ronaldo After His Brace Against Arsenal, Says 'Fittest Player I’ve Ever Seen at His Age'.

Mayank Agarwal batting 146

Shubman Gill c Taylor b Patel 44

Also Read | IND 285/6 in 98 Overs | India vs New Zealand Live Score Updates 2nd Test 2021 Day 2: Mayank Agarwal & Axar Patel Offer Resilence.

Cheteshwar Pujara b Patel 0

Virat Kohli lbw b Patel 0

Shreyas Iyer c Blundell b Patel 18

Wriddhiman Saha lbw b Patel 27

Ravichandran Ashwin b Patel

0

Axar Patel batting 32

Extras: (B-13 LB-5) 18

Total: (For 6 wickets in 98 overs)

285

Fall of wickets: 1/80 2/80 3/80 4/160 5/224 6/224

Bowling: Tim Southee 22-6-43-0, Kyle Jamieson 12-3-36-0, Ajaz Patel 42-11-103-6, William Somerville 13-0-56-0, Rachin Ravindra 4-0-20-0, Daryl Mitchell 5-3-9-0.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)