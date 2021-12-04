It's Day 2 of the second Test match between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede in Mumbai. The Test match series is a part of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23. In this article, we shall be bringing to you the live updates related to the match. But before that, let's have a quick look at how day 1 panned out to be for both teams. So Day 1 belong to the likes of Mayank Agarwal and Ajaz Patel who impressed the fans with their performances for respective teams. While Mayank Agarwal slammed his fourth Test century for India, Ajaz Patel gave vital breakthroughs to the team by getting four wickets. India vs New Zealand 2nd Test 2021 Day 1 Stat Highlights: Mayank Agarwal Scores Fourth Century; Virat Kohli Sets Unwanted Records.

The match had a delayed start by around three hours owing to the wet outfield. It had been raining in Mumbai. After winning the toss India elected to bat first. Virat Kohli was back from a break and was handling the reins of the team once again. Openers Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal gave a good start to India. But Gill missed his half-century by six runs. Cheteshwar Pujara, Viral Kohli and Shreyas Iyer couldn't make an impact as they got out on 0,0, and 18 runs respectively.

As of now, India has Wriddhiman Saha and Mayank Agarwal still batting for the Indian side. It would be great to see how things turn out for the team on Day 2.