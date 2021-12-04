Manchester United appointed a new manager after Ole Gunnar Solksjaer was sacked. Ralf Rangnick was the name who was appointed as the new man for Manchester United. Rangnick is called the God of Gegenpressing and there were concerns about how Cristiano Ronaldo will be adapting to the new manager who emphasises this tactic. Ralf was at Old Trafford to watch Manchester United vs Arsenal, EPL 2021-21 match. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace and led the team to a 3-2 win. Post this, the new manager praised CR7. Cristiano Ronaldo Smirks at Fans After Old Trafford Goes Berserk Chanting His Name Post 800th Goal During Manchester United vs Arsenal, EPL 2021-22.

While speaking specifically about Cristiano Ronaldo, Ralf explained that at the ga of 36, Ronaldo is the fittest player he has ever seen and the Portugal star can still make an impact. "Having seen Cristiano yesterday in the second half at the age of 36, an amazing top professional. At his age, I've never seen a player who is still that physically fit. He's still a player who can easily make the difference. So yes, it's about how we can develop the whole team, not only Cristiano," he said.

This statement must have heaved a sigh of relief for all CR7 fans as it was said that Ronaldo might not be able to cope with Ralf's strategies. Ralf Rangnick's tactics have inspired the likes of Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel. He will take over the reins of the team for the match against Crystal Palace which will be held on Sunday. However, CR7 is still doubtful for the game owing to a knee injury.

