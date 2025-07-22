Chester-le-Street, Jul 22 (PTI) India Women's captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bat against England in the third and final ODI here on Tuesday.

The series is currently tied 1-1 after India won the opening match by four wickets at Southampton and England claimed the rain-truncated second ODI by eight wickets at Lord's.

Radha Yadav replaced Arundhati Reddy in the Indian playing XI while England brought in Alice Davidson-Richards and Lauren Filer for Em Arlott and Maia Bouchier.

Teams:

India: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, Shree Charani, Kranti Goud.

England: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Sophia Dunkley, Alice Davidson-Richards, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell.

