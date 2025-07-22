The India national cricket team are set to lock horns with the England national cricket team in the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. The first and the third Test had gone England's way, while India had been dominant in the second one. Fast bowler Akash Deep was instrumental in that victory, as he picked a 10-wicket haul in two innings combined. The IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 is set to be played from Wednesday, July 23, starting from 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). When is IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read India vs England Match Preview.

Akash Deep was clinical in the second Test match, scalping four wickets in England's first innings and six in England's second innings. His performance dipped in the third one, where the pacer picked just one wicket, in the second innings, and had none in the first. It looked like the bowler was struggling and had even walked off on Day 4 of the IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025, for some treatment. Doubts over his fitness and availability for the India vs England 4th Test 2025, scheduled to be played at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester is rising among fans.

Will Akash Deep Play in IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025?

The 28-year-old Akash Deep is part of the Indian squad for the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025. The bowler has also been seen practicing in the nets. However, a day before the match in Manchester, Akash Deep has been officially ruled out. He will not be part of the IND vs ENG 4th Test match. In the pre-match press conference, the star fast bowler Mohammed Siraj hinted on Akash Deep's troubles, saying, "Akash Deep has a groin issue, he bowled today and now physio will see". The assessment post the training sessions were clearly not enough to give him the green signal. Will Rishabh Pant Play in IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025? Here's The Possibility of Star India Wicketkeeper-Batsman Featuring in Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Match at Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

With Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh both being ruled out, either of Anshul Kamboj or Prasidh Krishna will feature in the playing XI of Team India. There is also a chance that both play or Shardul Thakur comes back into the mix as Nitish Kumar Reddy is ruled out as well. However, Mohammed Siraj has also revealed that the ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah will be playing in the fourth Test match, at Old Trafford, Manchester.

