Eindhoven (The Netherlands), Jul 9 (PTI) The Indian A men's hockey team produced a dominant performance to outclass Ireland 6-1, making a rollicking start to its European tour at the Hockey Club Oranje-Rood here.

Uttam Singh, Amandeep Lakra, Aditya Lalage, Selvam Karthi, and Boby Singh Dhami were the scorers for India in a comprehensive victory Tuesday night.

India completely dominated throughout the four quarters and hardly put a foot wrong.

Uttam opened the scoring and Amandeep later extended the Indian team's lead.

This was followed by a impressive brace by Aditya as he scored back-to-back goals. Forwards Selvam Karthi and Boby Singh Dhami too scored a goal each to feature on the scoresheet.

Ireland could only manage to score a consolation goal as India ensured they are tight with their defending.

India will next face Ireland again Wednesday night.

They will later play against France, England, Belgium and hosts The Netherlands over the course of the next two weeks.

