New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Hockey India on Tuesday announced a 20-member Indian men's A squad for an exposure tour to Europe which will feature eight matches from July 8-20.

In a statement issued here, HI said the tour is "aimed at providing valuable international exposure to a mix of emerging and experienced players".

The India A team will play two matches against France, Ireland and the Netherlands along with one game each against England and Belgium.

"These high-intensity games are expected to test the depth and readiness of India's talent pool as the national setup looks to build a strong pipeline for the senior team," HI said.

The India A team will be led by Sanjay and Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh will be his deputy. Goalkeeper Ankit Malik, defender Sunil Jojo, and forward Sudeep Chirmako will be on standbys.

Indian national team's assistant coach Shivendra Singh will be the coach of the 'A' side, which will take on Ireland in their first match on July 8.

Shivendra said, "This tour is an important platform for our players to experience the tempo, structure, and intensity of European hockey."

"We have selected a squad that balances potential and experience, and I am confident this tour will be immensely beneficial in grooming the next batch of international players for India."

The Squad:

========

Goalkeepers: Pawan, Mohit Honnenahalli Shashikumar.

Defenders: Pratap Lakra, Varun Kumar, Amandeep Lakra, Parmod, Sanjay (c).

Midfielders: Poovanna Chandura Boby, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh (vc), Vishnukant Singh, Pardeep Singh, Rajinder Singh.

Forwards: Angadbir Singh, Boby Singh Dhami, Maninder Singh, Venkatesh Kenche, Aditya Arjun Lathe, Selvam Karthi, Uttam Singh.

Standbys: Ankit Malik (goalkeeper), Sunil Jojo (defender), Sudeep Chirmako (forward).

