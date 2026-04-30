Sports News | Indian Boxers Set for Action at Asian Boxing U15, U17 Championships 2026

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): A 56-member Indian boxing contingent is all set to begin its campaign at the Asian Boxing U15 and U17 Championships 2026, which will be held tomorrow in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, bringing together the continent's most promising young talents across multiple weight categories.

India heads into the prestigious age-group tournament with a strong and well-rounded squad across both boys' and girls' categories, reflecting the country's continued focus on grassroots development and nurturing future champions.

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The U-17 teams will see 13 boxers each in the boys' and girls' categories, competing across weight divisions ranging from 44-46kg to +80kg, supported by four coaches and a physiotherapist per squad. Meanwhile, the U-15 teams feature 15 boxers each in both boys' and girls' divisions, competing across 30-33kg to +70kg categories, with five coaches and a physiotherapist accompanying each side, said a release.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Boxing Federation of India President Ajay Singh said,"These championships are an important platform for our young boxers to gain international exposure and test themselves against the best in Asia. Over the past two years, boxing has established itself as India's top-performing sport, consistently delivering the highest number of medals across major international events, including multi-sport competitions like the Youth Asian Games as well as World and Continental Championships. This sustained success reflects the growing depth of our grassroots program. We have a strong group of talented athletes across age categories, and we are confident this batch represents the next wave of upcoming talent and future champions for Indian boxing."

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The championships serve as a crucial platform for identifying and developing the next generation of elite boxers, with many of these young athletes expected to progress through the national pathway and represent India at major international competitions in the years to come.

With a strong pipeline of emerging talent and structured support staff in place, the Indian contingent will look to make a strong impression and continue the country's rising trajectory in international boxing. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)