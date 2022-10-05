New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): Members of the Indian cricket fraternity took to social media on Wednesday to extend Dussehra wishes to their fans.

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to social media urging fans to come together to celebrate the victory of good over evil.

Also Read | ISL 2022-23: With More Excitement Than Ever, Indian Super League Season 9 To Kick Off on October 7.

"Let's come together to celebrate the victory of good over evil on the auspicious festival of Dussehra. May this day bring us happiness, good health & prosperity. #Dussehra," tweeted Tendulkar.

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli tweeted, "May the light always prevail. Happy Dussehra to you and your loved ones."

Also Read | Jasprit Bumrah Replacement: Three Players Who Can Replace Premier Bowler in Indian Squad at ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

Indian middle-order veteran Cheteshwar Pujara also extended Dussehra wishes to fans while sharing pictures of Jalebi Fafda, a Gujarati dish.

"Wishing you peace, happiness, prosperity and lots of Jalebi Fafda #HappyDussehra," he tweeted.

Test veteran Ajinkya Rahane also took to social media to share his message to fans for Dussehra.

"On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, let's unite to celebrate the triumph of virtue over evil. Happy #Dussehra," tweeted Rahane.

Indian opening great Virender Sehwag also took to Twitter, saying, "May Maa Durga and Lord Rama bestow their blessings upon you and keep lighting your path always. A day to celebrate victory of good over evil. Wishing you a great Vijaydashmi #HappyDussehra."

Former middle-order batting great VVS Laxman also wished his fans on the occasion.

"Dussehra symbolises "The Conquest of Good over Evil". This Dussehra, may the light of goodness and purity shine brightly in your lives. Wishing all of you abundant joy on this auspicious day. #Dussehra," he tweeted.

Every year, Dussehra is celebrated to commemorate the triumph of good over evil as Lord Rama killed Ravana on this day. The festival is celebrated in full swing across the country, by burning the effigies of Ravan, Kumbhkaran, and Meghnath. In some regions, the celebration-also known as Vijayadashami-celebrates Goddess Durga's triumph over the buffalo Demon Mahishasura. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)