Jasprit Bumrah being ruled out of India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2022 is a massive blow, without a doubt. The premier pace bowler was officially ruled out of the competition due to a back injury and the BCCI are yet to name a replacement for him. Although his absence is a big loss for the Indian team, especially given the fact that he could nail those yorkers at the death and also pick up front, there are few options the Indian team can consider as the ace bowler's replacement. Jasprit Bumrah Replacement: Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma Hint at Mohammed Shami Replacing Injured Ace at ICC T20 World Cup 2022

India had an embarrassing group stage exit the last time at the T20 World Cup and Rohit Sharma and co would aim to better that performance. In this article, we shall take a look at three players who replace the injured Jasprit Bumrah for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

1) Mohammed Shami: Mohammed Shami is the most likely replacement for Bumrah at the T20 World Cup 2022. Some were left surprised when the pacer, who has formed a potent attack alongside Bumrah in the last edition of the T20 World Cup, was not named in the main squad, but as part of reserves. The right-arm pacer was hinted to be named as Bumrah's replacement by both skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid. Shami missed a lot of cricket since being affected by COVID-19 but now that he has recovered, India can explore him as an option, especially given the fact that he has experience of playing in Australian conditions.

2) Deepak Chahar: Apart from Shami, if there is anyone else who is highly likely to be picked as Jasprit Bumrah's replacement, it is Deepak Chahar. The swing bowler has featured regularly in recent times, especially in the recently concluded T20I series against South Africa where he had some moments of brilliance. Chahar, part of India's reserves, has match fitness, something that can work in his favour when the BCCI consider naming Bumrah's replacement.

3) Mohammed Siraj: Mohammed Siraj is the third option India could explore as Jasprit Bumrah's replacement for the T20 World Cup this month. The right-arm pacer was originally named as the injured ace's replacement in the T20Is against South Africa. Although the chances of Siraj being named as Bumrah's replacement are slim, one cannot completely rule him out of the equation. If either Shami or Chahar gets called up to the main squad as the official replacement, then Siraj might be drafted into the reserves for the team.

