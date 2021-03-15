New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) Young Indian golfer Saptak Talwar has earned the playing rights on the 2021 PGA Tour Canada.

Talwar earned the right by competing in the Mackenzie Tour Qualifying Tournament, Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida, USA where he closed out with a combined score of 9-under to finish tied fourth.

"I am very grateful to be a member of the 2021 PGA Tour Canada, Mackenzie Tour. I have been dreaming of becoming a professional golfer since the age of six and to start the journey at such a prestigious tour is truly an honour and I cannot wait for the season to start."

One hundred and six players competed in the tournament, which was played out at Mission Inn Resort, Florida from March 2-5. The 22-year-old ended the tournament only six strokes behind the tournament winner, Luis Gagne.

New Delhi native Talwar shot 69-74-67-69 (9-under, 279), with a record 21 birdies, which was the highest in the field.

Saptak took up golf at the young age of five. After completing class 10th, he moved to the USA, to study his final years of High School at International Junior Golf Academy.

"The junior golf platform provided by Albatross Junior Tour, India was very crucial in my grooming process and then moving to International Junior Golf Academy (IJGA) in 2017 allowed me to pursue Division 1 collegiate golf at Sacred Heart University," added Talwar.

