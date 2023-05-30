Mangaluru (Karnataka)[India], May 30 (ANI): The fourth Edition of the Indian Open of Surfing will see top Indian surfers like Sanjaikumar S, Nithishvarun T, Surya P, Ruban D, Srikanth D, Sathish Sarvanan, Manikandan Desappan fight it out for the top honours from 01st June - 03rd June, at the Panambur Beach, Mangaluru. The event is being hosted by the Mantra Surfing Club, Mangaluru.

With eyes set on Paris 2024, where surfing will debut as a medal event, India for the very first time has sent a four-member team to ISA World Surfing Games 2023, El Salvador which is a Qualifying event for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

"It's exciting to kickstart the new competitive surfing season in India. Indian Open of Surfing is the first of the four National Series championship that have been planned by the Surfing Federation of India. Also being the host under Mantra Surf Club, I am looking forward to a great competition just before the onset of monsoons. What adds to this happiness of kicking off the Indian surfing season, is that this is the first year when big corporate houses have extended their support to the competition, establishing the growing popularity of the sport," said Ram Mohan Paranjpe, VP, the Surfing Federation of India & Partner, Mantra Surf Club.

The top four Indian surfers' basis the ranking from last year will also be competing simultaneously for the Olympic qualifiers while Top surfers in India will fight it out at Mangalore hoping to make it to the India team for other international events. Indian Open of Surfing is a premier surfing competition of the Surfing Federation of India - the governing body for the sport in India and has got support from various corporates.

"At Cycle Pure, our commitment to fostering the spirit of sportsmanship and providing hope to the youth remains unchanged. We are excited to extend our support to the exhilarating world of surfing. This sport possesses incredible potential to invigorate tourism and also generate employment opportunities. Our continued support to Indian Open Surfing and the Karnataka Surfing Festival, serves as a clarion call to the surfer community, urging every one of them to be catalysts of change and champions for environmental conservation. We firmly believe in our responsibility to wholeheartedly contribute to initiatives aimed at preserving and restoring our precious ecosystems and fragile habitats. Together, we can make a meaningful difference in safeguarding our planet for future generations," said Arjun Ranga, Managing Partner, NR Group & Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathies.

"India's extensive coastline remains a largely untapped resource, and its high time we use this asset to promote a sport like surfing. The promotion of surfing isn't just beneficial for individual health, but it's also a way to empower local communities economically. From surf schools to equipment rentals, this sport can spur a range of local businesses, encouraging economic growth and infrastructure development in coastal areas," said, Divya Kumar Jain, MD - Jai Hind Group. (ANI)

