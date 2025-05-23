Mangalore, May 23 (PTI) The Indian Open of surfing, which is the second stop in the National Surfing Championship series, is set to return for its sixth edition from May 30 to June 1.

The competition will be hosted by the Mantra Surf Club against the backdrop of Sasihithlu Beach and will be organised by the Surfing Swami Foundation, the Surfing Federation of India (SFI) stated.

The three-day competition will witness participation from India's top-ranked surfers in four categories -- men's open, women's open, U-16 Boys and U-16 Girls.

Last year, India earned its first-ever surfing quotas for a multisport event, securing two spots for the 2026 Asian Games at the Asian Surf Championship in the Maldives.

The upcoming Indian Open offers athletes the opportunity to boost their rankings and enhance their chances of qualifying for the Asian Surf Championship, the qualifier event for the 2026 Asian Games scheduled later this year.

"In 2024, our surfers created history by securing qualification spots for the Asian Games for the first time, marking a significant milestone that has elevated the sport's profile across the country," said Arun Vasu, President, Surfing Federation of India.

Kishore Kumar, Harish Muthu, Kamali P, Ajeesh Ali, Srikanth D, and Sanjay Selvamani are among the top surfers to watch at the Indian Open. These athletes have secured multiple national championship titles in recent years.

The year 2024 was a landmark for Indian surfing, with the national team earning a 5th place ranking in Asia.

