Where to Watch Ireland National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Match: Ireland and West Indies face off in the second One-Day International (ODI) of the three-match series. Ireland leads the series 1-0 after winning the first ODI. West Indies will now be trying to draw level and stay alive in the series. Meanwhile, for IRE vs WI live streaming online and TV telecast details, you can scroll down. Ireland Beat West Indies By 124 Runs in IRE vs WI 1st ODI 2025; Andy Balbirnie, Barry McCarthy Star As Hosts Pull off Big Win to Take 1-0 Series Lead.

In chase of 304, the West Indies were bundled out for just 179 runs in 34.1 overs. Apart from Roston Chase’s 55, no other batsman made a significant contribution. For Ireland, Barry McCarthy scalped 4/32 while George Dockrell scalped 3/21. For the home side, Andrew Balbirnie scored a valuable 112 while Harry Tector and Paul Stirling scored 56 and 54 respectively.

When is Ireland vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Ireland will meet the visiting West Indies in the second ODI on Friday, May 23, 2025. The IRE vs WI 2nd ODI 2025 will be played at Clontarf Cricket Club in Dublin and start at 3:15 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Paul Stirling Becomes First Ireland Player to Complete 10,000 Runs in International Cricket, Achieves Feat During IRE vs WI 1st ODI 2025 Match.

Where to Watch Ireland vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2025 Live Telecast?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the Ireland vs West Indies 2025 due to the absence of a broadcast partner. Fans in India, hence, won't be able to watch IRE vs WI 2nd ODI 2025 live telecast on any TV channel. For Ireland vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2025 viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Ireland vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2025 Live Streaming Online?

FanCode is the official live streaming partner of the IRE vs WI 2025. Fans in India will be able to watch Ireland vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2025 live streaming online on the FanCode app and website, but at the cost of a match pass that is worth INR 79.

