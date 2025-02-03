New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) The Indian badminton contingent, including top players like PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen, will put the finishing touch on their preparations ahead of the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships during a five-day preparatory camp, beginning in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Having clinched a bronze at the 2023 edition, the Indian team will be aiming to improve on their performance and secure a better medal at the prestigious event, scheduled to take place in Qingdao, China, from February 11-16.

The Indian squad is set to depart for the tournament on February 8.

Badminton Association of India (BAI) Secretary General Sanjay Mishra highlighted that the camp will offer valuable exposure to young players at the National Center of Excellence, giving them the chance to train alongside the country's elite players.

"... a senior team camp here will also allow the juniors an opportunity to learn from the country's finest while also providing India's top talents to train together and create an ideal environment of team bonding ahead of this big team event,” said Mishra in a release.

"In addition to the technical skills that will be imparted, the camp is designed to strengthen values of discipline, teamwork, and sportsmanship among the team members. The players will have a complete development experience that prepares them for the challenges ahead."

Two-time Olympic medalist Sindhu and Paris Olympics semi-finalist Lakshya Sen will lead a 14-member Indian squad, which also features Asian Games gold medalists Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, along with HS Prannoy, a World and Asian Games bronze medallist.

