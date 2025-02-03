Odisha will be facing NorthEast United at home this evening in the Indian Super League, looking to climb higher than their current seventh position in the points table. The team secured a much-needed victory against Bengaluru in their last match, a first for them in five games. Opponents NorthEast United have climbed to the fourth spot in the standings and they too like Odisha are heading into the fixture on the back of a win. The Highlanders will feel they are still in with a chance to make it to the top two. ISL 2024–25: Sunil Chhetri Becomes Oldest Player To Score Hat-Trick in Indian Super League As Veteran Striker Helps Bengaluru FC Secure 4-2 Win Over Kerala Blasters

Odisha will continue to be without the services of Roy Krishna, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season. Hugo Bumous and Ahmed Jahouh in midfield will try and control the tempo of the contest with Lalhathanga Khawlhring for company. Diego Mauricio and Isak Vanlalruetfela should lead the goal scoring efforts.

NorthEast United do not have any injuries or suspensions to deal with in the build up to the game. Alaeddine Ajaraie has been in sublime form for the visitors, and it will not be a surprise if he is on the scoresheet. Mohammed Ali Bemmamer will orchestrate their forward play from midfield, partnering with Luis Nicokson. Check out Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC viewing options below.

When is Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The aggressive NorthEast United side dropped multiple points in recent matches and will face Odisha FC on matchday 18. The Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC match will be played at the Kalinga stadium and will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on February 3. Check out the Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC match viewing options below. Farukh Choudhary, Daniel Chima Chukwu Help Chennaiyin FC Kickstart ISL 2024–25 Campaign in Style; Beats Odisha FC 3–2.

Where to Watch Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

For the ISL 2024-25 season, Viacom18 has the official broadcast rights in India. Fans in India can watch the Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC match on the Sports18 3 channels and Asianet Plus TV channels. Check Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC live streaming options below.

How to Watch Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide live streaming online of ISL 2024-25. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC live streaming online for free. It will be a quality game of football with the tie ending in a 2-2 draw.

