Manchester [UK], July 22 (ANI): Indian skipper Shubman Gill is on the verge of unlocking the milestone of 6,000 international runs as the fourth Test against England at Manchester's Old Trafford begins on Wednesday.

Following a failure at Lord's after his marathon knocks of 269 and 161 at Edgbaston, Gill would be aiming to continue his record-breaking ways in the series, which has witnessed him tearing into history books with each stroke like he never did.

Despite a brief lull at Lord's, Gill is still the highest run-getter in the series, with 607 runs in six innings at an average of 101.16 and an audacious strike rate of over 71, with three centuries to his name. His closest competitors, the wicketkeeping-batters Rishabh Pant (425 runs) and Jamie Smith (415 runs) are yet to touch even the 500-run mark in the series.

So far in his international career, Gill has scored 5,853 runs at an average of 46.45, with 17 centuries and 25 fifties to his name, with the best score of 269 in 141 innings. 107 more runs will take him to the 6,000-run mark.

In 35 Tests so far, he has shown tons of promise and inconsistency alike, scoring 2,500 runs at an average of 41.66, with eight centuries and seven fifties in 65 innings, with a best score of 269.

In 55 ODIs, Gill has smashed 2,775 runs at an average of 59.04, striking at 99.56, with eight centuries and 15 fifties. His best score is 208. This is undoubtedly his best and most consistent format.

In 21 T20Is, he has made 578 runs at an average of 30.42, with a century and three half-centuries to his name. His strike rate in this format is 139.27.

Gill is on the verge of breaking another record, currently owned by none other than his idol Virat Kohli, as 86 more runs will secure him the best performance by an Indian batter during a South Africa, England, New Zealand and South Africa (SENA) series. He will topple Virat's 2014 tour of Australia, during which he made 692 runs in four Tests at an average of 86.50, with four centuries and a half-century in eight innings.

Will Gill get back to his run-scoring ways again in Old Trafford? (ANI)

