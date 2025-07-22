Tensions flared up at Lord's when India took on England in the third Test match. On Day three, during the dying minutes of the game, England wanted to delay the play so that the Day's play can end. During that time both teams had an aggressive face-off which continued for the next two days. After Harry Brook and Ben Stokes open up on the tensions between the sides so does India captain Shubman Gill in the pre-match press conference ahead of the match. He pointed out England were '90 seconds late to come to the crease.' Gill admitted that any team would want to waste time there but there was a build up to the emotions that came out later, He also questioned England's 'spirit of the game' in their act. Akash Deep Ruled Out of IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025; Shubman Gill Provides Update On Availability of Fast Bowling Unit.

Shubman Gill Questions England's 'Spirit'

"They were 90 seconds late to come to the pitch. Not 10, not 20, 90 seconds late" Shubman GIll questions whether England's conduct on the third evening at Lord's was against the spirit of the game 👀 pic.twitter.com/uCnsqCXDyP — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) July 22, 2025

