New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) The Indian women's hockey team will take on China while the men will face Spain in their respective opening matches of the FIH Pro League 2023/2024 season in Bhubaneswar.

Following the announcement of the fifth Pro League season calendar by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Thursday, the Indian players expressed excitement as they believe the exposure during this outing will help in preparations for next year's Paris Olympics.

Also Read | Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul, Leagues Cup 2023 Live Streaming Online in India: How To Watch Lionel Messi's Debut Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Both the teams will begin their campaign in home games scheduled to be held at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar and Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.

The Indian women's team, who was promoted after being crowned champions of the FIH Nations League, will take the field first against China on February 6 at the Kalinga Stadium.

Also Read | India vs West Indies 2nd Test 2023 Day 2 Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema and FanCode: Get Free Live TV Telecast of IND vs WI Test Match on DD Sports.

This will be followed by matches against Netherlands, Australia, and USA before it moves to Rourkela, where it will play against China, Netherlands, Australia, and USA again.

After the home matches, the Indian women will play away games in Antwerp, Belgium and Lee Valley, Great Britain where they will face Argentina, Belgium, Germany and Great Britain respectively.

Meanwhile, the Indian men's team will face Spain in its first match on February 10 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

In the previous season, India ended up fourth overall and will be vying to finish on the podium in the upcoming edition of the tournament.

India will take on Spain, Netherlands, Australia, and Ireland in home games and play against Argentina and Belgium in away games at Antwerp, Belgium, Germany and Great Britain at Lee Valley.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)