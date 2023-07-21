West Indies won the toss in the second test at Port of Spain and invited India to bat first, which was a fair decision considering the pitch had to offer something to the bowlers. The visitors will be happy with their performance considering they managed to end the day on 288/4. Openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal managed the fifties again, with the former narrowly missing out on a century. India has Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja out there in the middle and the duo look on course to get a big score. For the hosts, taking wickets has not been easy and this series and this game has been no different. India versus West Indies will be telecasted on DD Sports and streamed on the FanCode app from 7:30 pm IST. ‘My Mom Called Me and Told Me..’ West Indies Wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva is a Virat Kohli Fanboy! Stump Mic Catches Their Conversation During IND vs WI 2nd Test 2023 (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli is a milestone man for India, just like Sachin Tendulkar, the generation before him. The stylish batsman is batting on 87 and has rarely offered a chance to the opposition to grab his wicket. The struggles of Shubman Gill continued in this match, too, with him getting out for a low score. The good thing for him is test cricket is not in the focus this year and he has plenty of time to bounce back.

Jomel Warrican bowled his heart out without success on day 1 for West Indies, but his efforts won plenty of admirers. Kemar Roach managed to get a wicket and so did Jason Holder, as they kept a tight lid on India’s scoring chart. Their immediate aim will be to bundle out India as quickly as possible to give the team a chance to fight back.

India vs West Indies 2nd Test 2023 Day 2 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

DD Sports has the telecast rights of India vs West Indies 2023. So, fans looking to watch IND vs WI second Test on TV will have to tune into DD Sports to catch the action. The IND vs WI free live telecast of the Test match will not only be available on DD Sports for DD FreeDish users but on DTH and DTT platforms as well. ‘Stealing Doubles Since 2012’ Virat Kohli’s Comment Caught On Stump Mic During Day 1 of IND vs WI 2nd Test 2023, Video Goes Viral!.

India vs West Indies 2nd Test 2023 Day 2 Free Live Streaming Online

Fans will have two options to watch the IND vs WI live streaming online of 2nd Test 2023. While JioCinema will provide the free live streaming online of IND vs WI, FanCode will provide live streaming, but fans will have to pay the subscription fee. On JioCinema mobile app and website, fans will watch the IND vs WI live streaming online for free. India look at ease in this game and they could well manage to score past 500 if Virat Kohli stays their in the middle.

