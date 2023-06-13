New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) India's current Davis Cup captain Rohit Rajpal was on Tuesday named head of the four-member ad-hoc committee formed by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to run the day-to-day affairs of the Volleyball Federation of India till elections are conducted.

"In a letter addressed to the international volleyball federation (FIVB), International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Olympic Council of Asia along with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) – India, Kalyan Chaubey, Joint Secretary and Acting CEO of IOA confirmed the appointment of Ad Hoc Committee headed by Rohit Rajpal (Executive Council Member, IOA) as its Chairman; along with three members i.e., Alaknanda Ashok (Joint Secretary, IOA); S Gopinath (IPS Retd. and former athlete) and Stephen Bock (FIVB Head of Legal and General Counsel)," a press release stated.

The formation of the ad-hoc committee has been undertaken in consultation and recommendation of FIVB.

The ad-hoc committee will be responsible for the management of day-to-day affairs of Volleyball Federation of India with immediate effect, including following the due process for selection of athletes, competitions and managing sportspersons' participation in international events.

IOA, in the days to come will make the announcement for appointment of a returning officer to oversee the conduct of fresh elections in a smooth and transparent manner.

