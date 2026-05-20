Raul Castro Indicted in US: Former Cuba President Charged As Donald Trump Escalates Pressure

Raul Castro has reportedly been indicted in the United States, according to a senior Trump administration official cited by Reuters, in a move that significantly escalates tensions between Washington and Cuba.

The indictment comes amid increasing pressure from the administration of Donald Trump, which has intensified criticism of Cuba’s communist leadership and pushed for political change on the island. Cuba Runs Out of Diesel and Fuel Oil, Massive Blackouts Trigger Protests in Havana.

Charges Linked to 1996 Plane Shootdown

According to a US Justice Department official quoted by Reuters, the charges against the 94-year-old former Cuban leader are expected to be tied to a 1996 incident in which Cuban military aircraft shot down planes operated by a group of Cuban exiles.

The Miami US Attorney’s Office is scheduled to host an event honouring victims of the incident, while the Justice Department has indicated that a related announcement would be made in conjunction with the ceremony. Cuba’s foreign ministry had not issued an official response to the reported indictment at the time of publication. US To Attack Cuba? Regime Change a ‘Question of Time’, Says Donald Trump (Watch Video).

Trump Administration Increases Pressure on Cuba

The indictment arrives as the Trump administration continues to tighten its stance against Havana.

“America will not tolerate a rogue state harbouring hostile foreign military, intelligence and terror operations just ninety miles from the American homeland,” Trump said in a statement on Wednesday.

The United States has maintained extensive sanctions on Cuba and has imposed restrictions targeting countries supplying fuel to the island nation, contributing to severe electricity shortages and economic strain.

Rubio Offers Aid While Criticising Cuban Leadership

Marco Rubio addressed the Cuban people in a video message on Wednesday, offering what he described as a potential “new relationship” between the two countries.

Rubio said the United States could provide $100 million in aid and blamed Cuba’s leadership for ongoing shortages of food, electricity and fuel. Speaking in Spanish, he stated that any aid distribution should be managed by the Catholic Church or other trusted charitable organisations.

In response, Bruno Rodriguez criticised Rubio sharply. “He keeps talking about an aid package of 100 million dollars that Cuba has not rejected, but whose cynicism is evident to anyone in light of the devastating effect of the economic blockade and the energy stranglehold,” Rodriguez wrote in a post on X.

Rodriguez also described Rubio as “the mouthpiece of corrupt and vengeful interests.”

Raul Castro’s Political Legacy

Born in 1931, Raul Castro played a central role alongside his brother Fidel Castro during the Cuban Revolution that overthrew US-backed leader Fulgencio Batista in 1959.

He later served as Cuba’s defence minister and became president in 2008 after Fidel Castro’s health declined. Fidel Castro died in 2016. Although Raul Castro stepped down from the presidency in 2018, he continues to remain influential within Cuban politics.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2026 10:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).