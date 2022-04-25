New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): India's Deaflympics 2021 contingent was given a warm send-off here ahead of their journey for the games starting May 1 in Brazil.

Among those present were the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur and the junior minister in the ministry Nisith Pramanik.

A total of 65 athletes will participate in the games in Caxias Du Sul, Brazil, making it the largest and the youngest contingent ever from India to participate in the Deaflympics. They will participate in a total of 11 sports disciplines: Athletics, Badminton, Judo, Golf, Karate, Shooting, Swimming, Tennis, Table Tennis, Taekwondo and Wrestling. The Games are scheduled from May 1 to May 15.

Extending his best wishes, Thakur said the players have shown their mettle by getting selected to represent India in the Games.

"Since this is the biggest contingent, I also believe we will also get the highest number of medals from Brazil. India will be the next big sporting powerhouse, be it in Olympics, Paralympics or Deaflympics. India will not stop. This century is ours and we will keep on unfurling India's flag on all sporting arenas," he said.

The Union Minister also spoke about the immense support provided to the athletes by the All India Sports Council for the Deaf (AISCD) and the Sports Authority of India.

"Both the AISCD and SAI have given a lot of support to the athletes. A 30-day National Coaching Camp was facilitated across the SAI centres for the Deaflympics-bound athletes. Besides that, SAI arranged everything for the athletes like giving them kits, ceremonial dress for the Deaflympics as well as arranging for their accommodation, lodging, boarding and transportation."

Pramanik also said that the country's future was bright in sports.

"We have seen the country's sports ecosystem ever-evolving as per the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also our Sports Minister Anurag Thakur. The Prime Minister's clarion call of 'Cheer For India' has remained the game-changer. Be it the Olympics, Paralympics or Deaflympics, India is set for utmost glory in sports," he said.

He said the passion and energy of players to win medals was radiating even before they left for Brazil.

India had sent a delegation of 46 participants in the last Deaflympics in Turkey in 2017. It bagged five medals including one gold, one silver and three bronze medals. (ANI)

