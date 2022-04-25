Khelo India University Games 2021 has kicked off with a bang on April 24, Sunday. After two days in the competition, Karnataka's Jain University occupied the top spot on the medal tally with five medals--four gold, silver and a bronze. It's still pretty early into the competition and one can expect that the competition will only get more and more intense as the days progress. The Khelo India University Games 2021 will end on May 3. Meanwhile, take a look at the medal tally in this competition. Khelo India University Games Prepares Athletes for Global Events, Says Archer Madhu Vedwan

The multi-sport tournament will see athletes from top universities from all over the country take part in multiple sporting disciplines to grab top honours. This event is part of the government's initiative for encouraging the Indian youth to actively take up sports. Also, talented athletes from grassroot levels would be identified through this competition, which would act as a platform for them to shine and make a name for themselves.

Khelo India University Games 2021 Medal Tally

Rank University Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Jain University, Karnataka 4 0 1 5 2 Shivaji University 3 1 1 5 3 University of Mumbai 3 1 1 5 4 Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut 2 0 0 0 5 Maharshi Dayanand University 2 0 0 2

You can check out the full medal tally here.

(Updated after Day 2)

Khelo India University Games 2020 was the first-ever edition of the tournament held in Bhubaneshwar, two years ago. Chandigarh's Panjab University emerged as the toppers in the medal tally with 17 gold, 19 silver and 10 bronze. The event had to be postponed last year due to the second wave of COVID-19 in India. This year, the competition is being held in Karnataka.

