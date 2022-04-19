Ulaanbaatar (Mongolia), Apr 19 (PTI) On a memorable day for India at the Asian Wrestling Championship, three of the five Greco Roman grapplers in action, including Sunil Kumar, won bronze medals, here on Tuesday.

This is for the second time that Sunil has earned a podium finish at the Asian championship, having won the 87kg title in the 2020 edition.

Also Read | IPL 2022: Dinesh Karthik Can Do a Finisher Role for India in T20 World Cup, Says Sunil Gavaskar.

The 23-year-old opened up a huge 5-0 lead early in his bronze medal bout against Mongolia's Batbayar Lutbayar and eventually won by technical superiority.

This was after he lost the semifinal by technical superiority to Uzbekistan's Jalgasbay Berdimuratov. He had started with a 5-3 win over Japan's Masato Sumi.

Also Read | ATK Mohun Bagan vs Abahani Dhaka, AFC Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online: Watch Free Telecast of Qualifier Match On TV With Time in IST.

In the 55kg competition, Arjun Halakurki defeated Davaabandi Munkh Erdene 10-7 in the bronze play-off. He had lost his quarterfinal to Kazakhstan's Amangali Bekbolatov.

Arjun had also won a bronze at the 2020 edition of the event.

In 63kg, Neeraj got the better of Uzbekistan's Islomjon Bakhramov 7-4 to earn a podium finish.

He had reached the play-off after losing his quarterfinal to eventual champion Tynar Sharshenbekov from Kyrgyzstan.

However, Sajan Bhanwal missed out on a bronze when he was outplayed by Japan's Kodai Sakuraba in the 77kg category.

Prem Kumar bowed out after losing his opening 130kg qualification bout 0-5 to Iran's Amir Mohammadali Ghasemimonjazi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)