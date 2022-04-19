ATK Mohun Bagan take on Bangladesh giants Abahani Dhaka in the final match of the AFC CUP 2022 Qualifier. The clash will be played at the Salt Lake City Stadium in Kolkata on April 19, 2022 (Tuesday) as both the teams aim for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for ATK Mohun Bagan vs Abahani Dhaka, AFC Cup 2022 live streaming details can scroll down below. AFC Cup 2022: ATK Mohun Bagan Thrash Blue Star SC 5-0.

Both the teams have hopes of making it to the group stages of the competition. The winners of the knockout match will join Gokulam Kerala, Bashundhara Kings (Bangladesh) and Maziya Sports and Recreation (Maldives) in the Group D of the AFC Cup main round beginning May 18. Mohun Bagan had defeated Blue Star 5-0 in the previous round.

When Is ATK Mohun Bagan vs Abahani Dhaka, AFC Cup 2022 Match? Know Date, Time & Venue

The AFC Cup 2022 qualifier match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Abahani Dhaka will be played at the Salt Lake City Stadium in Kolkata on April 19, 2022 (Tuesday). The clash has a start time of 07:00 PM IST.

Where To Watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs Abahani Dhaka, AFC Cup 2022 Match Live Telecast?

Unfortunately, the live telecast of ATK Mohun Bagan vs Abahani Dhaka clash in the AFC Cup 2022 qualifier will not be available as there are no broadcasters for the early stages of the competition.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming Of ATK Mohun Bagan vs Abahani Dhaka, AFC Cup 2022 Match?

The ATK Mohun Bagan vs Abahani Dhaka clash in the AFC Cup 2022 qualifier will be available on online platforms. Fans can tune into the ATK Mohun Bagan official YouTube or Facebook page to watch the live streaming of the encounter.

