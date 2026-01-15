New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): The Indian senior women's football team, the 'Blue Tigresses' , with a squad of 26 players, departed for a training camp in Turkiye on Thursday.

The Blue Tigresses, preparing for March's AFC Women's Asian Cup Australia 2026, held a brief three-day training camp in Gurugram, Haryana, from January 12 to 14, according to the AIFF website.

They will arrive in Antalya, Turkiye, on Thursday afternoon, and will play closed-door friendly matches against three European clubs -- FC Metalist 1925 Kharkiv (Ukraine) on January 18, FC Zurich Frauen (Switzerland) on January 21, and FC Schlieren (Switzerland) on January 24, in the city of Manavgat, around 75 kilometres from Antalya.

Winger Soumya Guguloth and midfielder Karthika Angamuthu are not part of the travelling squad to Turkiye because of injuries.

Indian senior women's team's 26-member travelling squad to Turkiye:

Goalkeepers: Elangbam Panthoi Chanu, Sowmiya Narayanasamy, Shreya Hooda, Adrija Sarkhel.

Defenders: Sweety Devi Ngangbam, Shilky Devi Hemam, Juli Kishan, Nirmala Devi Phanjoubam, Sanju, Astam Oraon, Sarita Yumnam, Sushmita Lepcha, Martina Thokchom.

Midfielders: Sangita Basfore, Babina Devi Lisham, Priyadharshini Selladurai, Anju Tamang, Jasoda Munda, Sanfida Nongrum.

Forwards: Grace Dangmei, Karishma Shirvoikar, Rimpa Haldar, Malavika P, Pyari Xaxa, Lynda Kom Serto, Kaviya Pakkirisamy.

Indian senior women's team's friendly matches in Turkiye:January 18: India vs FC Metalist 1925 Kharkiv, Emirhan Sport Center, 17:30 ISTJanuary 21: India vs FC Zurich Frauen, Emirhan Sport Center, 17:30 ISTJanuary24: India vs FC Schlieren, Evrenseki/Ilica Stadium, 17:30 IST. (ANI)

