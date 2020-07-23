Rome, Jul 23 (AP) Juventus is one win away from a record-extending ninth straight Serie A title.

Inter Milan twice hit the post but was held to a 0-0 draw by Fiorentina on Wednesday, meaning that rival Juventus can clinch the trophy on Thursday.

If Juventus wins at Udinese, it will move nine points clear of Atalanta with three rounds remaining -- and the Bianconeri hold the tiebreaker over the Bergamo squad courtesy of a better head-to-head record.

Inter is third, one point behind Atalanta, and remains in the running for second place.

“Second place has no meaning for me,” said Inter coach Antonio Conte, who managed Juventus to the first three titles of its streak.

“It just means you're atop the losers' list.”

Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sánchez each hit the woodwork for Inter, which also had a potential goal from Antonio Candreva waved off for offside.

“We played a solid match but you've got to score goals,” Conte said. "We're lacking the killer instinct.”

PENALTIES, PENALTIES, PENALTIES

Parma beat Napoli 2-1 in a match with three penalties. Gianluca Caprari and Dejan Kusulevski converted for Parma while Lorenzo Insigne converted for Napoli.

It was the second time this season that Parma beat Napoli, which dropped behind Roma and AC Milan in the race for fifth place.

“It makes me angry losing a game like that,” Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso said.

“Parma never had a shot on goal.” Roma routed already-relegated Spal 6-1 with Bruno Peres scoring twice.

BRESCIA RELEGATED

Lecce kept alive its hopes of escaping the drop zone with a 3-1 win over Brescia, which was therefore relegated.

Also, Genoa beat Sampdoria 2-1 in a derby while Torino and Hellas Verona drew 1-1. (AP)

