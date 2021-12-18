Milan [Italy], December 18 (ANI): Inter Milan has confirmed that an agreement has been reached to terminate Christian Eriksen's contract by mutual consent.

"The club and the entire Nerazzurri family wish Christian all the very best for his future. Although Inter and Christian are now parting ways, the bond shall never be broken," the club said in an official statement.

Also Read | Fabinho, Curtis Jones and Virgil van Dijk & Tested Positive For COVID-19 Ahead of Tottenham vs Liverpool, EPL 2021-22 Match.

"The good times, the goals, the victories, those Scudetto celebrations with fans outside San Siro - all this will remain forever in Nerazzurri history," it added.

The 29-year-old Eriksen had suffered cardiac arrest when representing Denmark in this year's Euro Cup. He was then fitted with a defibrillator.

Also Read | KBC 13: Harbhajan Singh Says He Understood the Meaning of Parenthood After His Daughter's Birth.

While Eriksen won't be able to play in Italy's competition Serie A, he is free to continue his playing career elsewhere. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)