With the number of COVID-19 cases that have been tested positive in England, the English clubs seem to have to bear a brunt of it. Tottenham already has seven players being infected. Three players from Liverpool also have been tested positive for COVID-19 and that too right before their game against Tottenham. Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones have been tested positive for COVID-19. The Reds in their statement confirmed the news on social media. The players will not self isolate themselves. Liverpool will play against Tottenham on Saturday at 10.00 pm IST. Diago Jota, Mohamed Salah & Trent-Alexander Arnold Score for Liverpool, Reds Register 3-1 Win Against Newcastle in EPL 2021-22 Match (Watch Goal Highlights).

"Fabinho, Curtis Jones and Virgil van Dijk will miss tonight's Premier League fixture against Newcastle United after registering suspected positive tests for COVID-19. The three players are now isolated. As a result, the entire Reds’ set-up, including all players and staff, were tested for COVID-19 again today with no further positive cases being detected," they said. These players have already missed out on their tie against Newcastle and now could be missing out on a couple of more matches- Tottenham, Leicester.

Talking about Liverpool, the Reds are one team which have been pushing hard for the EPL 2021-22 title. The team is placed on number two of the points table with 40 points in their kitty. So far in the EPL 2021-22, the team has played 17 games out of which they have won 12. Four of their games ended with a draw and the Reds lost one.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 18, 2021 08:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).