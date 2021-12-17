Cricketer Harbhajan Singh talks about the changes that came into his life after his daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha was born on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13s Shaandaar Shukriya episode. He is appearing as a special guest for the finale episode. During a conversation with the host Amitabh, he says: "Sir, when my daughter speaks, it makes me very emotional. I am so attached to her only God knows the depth of it. KBC 13: Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan to Appear on the Season Finale of Amitabh Bachchan’s Quiz Show.

After becoming a father, I understood the true meaning of parenthood because when I was 13 or 14 years old, I went to a hostel in Chandigarh and my parents dropped me off there." Big B surprised Harbhajan by showing him a video of his wife Geeta Basra and daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha. Later, he adds how difficult it is for any parent to be away from their child and same goes for him also. KBC 13 Finale Week: Disha Parmar Shares Her ‘Surreal’ Feeling on Meeting Amitabh Bachchan (View Post).

He continues: "I was there for 3 years and, if they wouldn't have left me there, then maybe I wouldn't be the, Harbhajan Singh. It was an emotional moment not only for them but for me as well. It takes a lot of courage to take the decision of staying away from your child. It gets very difficult when I leave my house." Cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan are going to appear as special guests on KBC 13''s finale episode on December 17. Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

