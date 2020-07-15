Lausanne, Jul 15 (AP) The International Olympic Committee has postponed the 2022 Dakar Youth Olympics for four years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

IOC President Thomas Bach said the delay was discussed two days ago in a telephone conversation with Senegal President Macky Sall.

The Youth Summer Games would be the first Olympics organized in Africa.

"This was really too heavy workload for everybody," Bach said, citing the postponed Tokyo Olympic now opening in July 2021. The Beijing Winter Olympics are due to be held in February 2022.

"We would have had to master five (Olympic) Games in just three years," Bach said. (AP)

Experts on the Tokyo task force said infections are no longer limited to younger generations linked to nightlife districts.

Experts on the Tokyo task force said infections are no longer limited to younger generations linked to nightlife districts.

The number of serious cases is not rising rapidly but hospital beds are quickly filling up and more are needed. Tokyo has had 8,189 confirmed cases and 325 deaths. (AP)

