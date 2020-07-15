Juventus a while ago took off to Sassuolo for the Serie A 2019-20 game at the Mapei Stadium. Thus Juventus would like to get back to winning ways as they have had a couple of slip-ups. The team had lost against Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s AC Milan by 4-2, whereas their last game ended up with a draw against Atalanta by 2-2. It was Cristiano Ronaldo’s brace that saved the team and saved the team from a loss. In this article, we shall bring to you the line-ups for the match. But before that let's have a look at the preview of the game. Juventus Declares 22-Member Squad For the Serie A 2019-20 Match Against Sassuolo.

Sassuolo played their first game against Juventus a few years ago in 2013-14. The two have taken on each other on 13 occasions. The Bianconeri have dominated the head-to-head record against Sassuolo, winning 10 games In the reverse fixture when Juventus had hosted Sassuolo earlier this season, the match ended with a draw. Now let's look at the predicted line up for both squads below:

Sassuolo: Andrea Consigli; Mert Müldür, Gian Marco Ferrari, Vlad Chiricheș, Rogério; Francesco Magnanelli, Manuel Locatelli; Domenico Berardi, Filip Djuricic, Jeremie Boga; Francesco Caputo.

Juventus: Wojciech Szczesny; Danilo, Matthijs De Ligt, Leonardo Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Adrien Rabiot, Miralem Pjanic, Rodrigo Bentancur; Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Federico Bernardeschi.

Sassuolo would want to go with 4-2-3-1 lineup whereas Bianconeri is expected to get off with 4-3-3 lineup. Maurizio Sarri has warned Juventus of the danger that their opponent could pose a threat to the team.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 15, 2020 09:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).